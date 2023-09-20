South Africa

WATCH | Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Gauteng wind storm

20 September 2023 - 08:48
Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire at the temporary Pyramid substation built next to the Rooiwal power station. The transformer and its container were burnt.
Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire at the temporary Pyramid substation built next to the Rooiwal power station. The transformer and its container were burnt.
Image: Screengrab 🔞SA911/@JustdoitZee

Fires were reported in several parts of Gauteng during a wind storm that wreaked havoc on Tuesday evening.

Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire at the temporary Pyramid substation built next to the Rooiwal power station. The transformer and its container were burnt. The fire then spread into the high-tension yard.

“Power was restored at Rooiwal power station and the fire was contained. A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was lightning. Technicians are investigating and assessing the scale of damage,” said the city’s spokesperson Sipho Stuurman.

He said the MMC for utilities, Themba Fosi, was on site and will provide an update soon.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said it was a busy Tuesday night for the city’s EMS personnel with many fires reported around the capital city. 

Firefighters were called  to the Summit Restaurant in Garsfontein and were still at the scene early on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 “Only the second floor caught fire and was damaged. The ground floor, kitchen and rooftops were not damaged,” Mabaso said.

The Dorandia dumping site also caught alight. 

“Firefighters were dispatched and remained at the incident until around 4am on Wednesday,” Mabaso said.

Many shacks were burned to ashes at the Kameeldrift informal settlement. He said the disaster management team was assessing the number of affected households.

Three shacks burnt to the ground in Soshanguve block K, but the victims managed to find alternative accommodation with a neighbour. A shack fire was reported in Soshanguve Block X but was extinguished with no injuries.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said shack fires were reported at the KyaSands informal settlement.

He said the fire was extinguished and two patients were treated for smoke inhalation and later transported to healthcare facilities for further medical care. 

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. We encourage residents in informal settlements to look after heating devices to prevent fires.”

TimesLIVE

Storm hits parts of Gauteng, homes blown away in high winds

Houses were damaged as a storm with accompanying high winds wreaked havoc in Tshwane on Tuesday night and left parts of the city without electricity.
News
3 hours ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Run for cover! Insurers should pay for cars pummelled by coastal waves

Prospective purchasers of beachfront property — business or residential — are advised to ask the seller about previous claims for storm damage
Ideas
13 hours ago

Rough seas cause damage to rail operations in Gqeberha

A recovery team has been dispatched to begin repairs after heavy damage to Transnet's rail link into the port of Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
News
1 day ago
