“Power was restored at Rooiwal power station and the fire was contained. A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was lightning. Technicians are investigating and assessing the scale of damage,” said the city’s spokesperson Sipho Stuurman.
He said the MMC for utilities, Themba Fosi, was on site and will provide an update soon.
Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said it was a busy Tuesday night for the city’s EMS personnel with many fires reported around the capital city.
Firefighters were called to the Summit Restaurant in Garsfontein and were still at the scene early on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Only the second floor caught fire and was damaged. The ground floor, kitchen and rooftops were not damaged,” Mabaso said.
The Dorandia dumping site also caught alight.
“Firefighters were dispatched and remained at the incident until around 4am on Wednesday,” Mabaso said.
Many shacks were burned to ashes at the Kameeldrift informal settlement. He said the disaster management team was assessing the number of affected households.
Three shacks burnt to the ground in Soshanguve block K, but the victims managed to find alternative accommodation with a neighbour. A shack fire was reported in Soshanguve Block X but was extinguished with no injuries.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said shack fires were reported at the KyaSands informal settlement.
He said the fire was extinguished and two patients were treated for smoke inhalation and later transported to healthcare facilities for further medical care.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation. We encourage residents in informal settlements to look after heating devices to prevent fires.”
WATCH | Shacks, substation and restaurant burn during Gauteng wind storm
Image: Screengrab 🔞SA911/@JustdoitZee
