Two men appear in court for allegedly selling 'space cookies' to schoolkids

Two men face charges of attempted murder for allegedly selling muffins laced with dagga to primary school pupils.
Amukelani Nyalungu, 19, and Ofentse Maluleka, 21, appeared in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Friday, where the matter was postponed to September 29.
Ninety pupils from Pulamadigo Primary School were taken to George Mukhari Academic Hospital on Wednesday, complaining about nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
It was found that the pupils, from grade R to 7, ate muffins laced with marijuana (space cookies) which they bought from a street vendor on their way to school. It has been reported that the muffins were sold on a buy one, get one free deal.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said teachers noted “strange behaviour” by the pupils in class and called emergency services.
“All 90 affected pupils were attended to by emergency services on the school premises.”
'Space cookie' pupils all better, as 'sellers' make first court appearance
Parents also rushed to the school upon hearing about the incident and this was followed by a visit to the police. The street vendor was identified, Mabona said.
Constance Poni, grandmother of one of the affected children who attended the court appearance on Friday, said she saw her grandson looking sleepy and intoxicated.
“Some of the children were saying things that make no sense. The children looked sleepy, my child looked like he was intoxicated or hadn’t slept. My heart is broken for my grandson because of things done by boys I don’t know.”
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said 87 of the pupils have been discharged.
Three remain in hospital until they have fully recovered.
“We applaud the police for their swiftness in arresting these suspects,” Chiloane said.
“We are hopeful they can apprehend more unscrupulous individuals who may be involved, which can be a deterrent to others who seek to peddle drugs to our learners. We are grateful that most of the affected learners are recovering and wish those who are still not well a speedy recovery.”
TimesLIVE
