South Africa

Seizure of 'university dagga' leads to arrest of highway patrol cops

25 July 2023 - 07:50 By TimesLIVE
The dagga crop was meant to be used for research at the University of Limpopo.
The anti-corruption unit in Polokwane has arrested three police officers in connection with the disappearance of dagga intended for research purposes at the University of Limpopo.

The trio are reported to be attached to SAPS Limpopo highway patrol unit, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

They are alleged to have raided a dagga plantation at a plot in Dalmada outside Polokwane on Sunday July 16, seizing eight bags of the crop worth R300,000 “which was meant to be used for research purposes at the University of Limpopo”. However, Ledwaba said “the dagga was never booked at the exhibit store for investigation purposes nor returned to the plantation”.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges of corruption, assault and theft.

TimesLIVE

