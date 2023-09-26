South Africa

KwaSizabantu Mission founder has died

26 September 2023 - 11:43
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KwaSizabantu Mission founder Erlo Hartwig Stegen died on Tuesday.
Image: via Facebook

The founder of KwaSizabantu Mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal died on Tuesday.  

The mission announced the death of 88-year old Erlo Hartwig Stegen. 

“He was born on March 2 1935 to Carl and Irmgard Stegen on the family farm Paardefontein, in KwaZulu-Natal. He was destined to hear the call of God at a very early age, from when he put his hand to the plough and never looked back. He devoted every moment of his life to God’s cause ever since and his supreme passion was to win men for Christ.

“Erlo’s call was to all the people of South Africa, and in doing this work, a powerful and lasting bond was born with the Zulu nation.

“His belief in the divine authority of the Bible and his choice to believe as the Scriptures say led to a great outpouring of the Holy Spirit in 1966.

“This resulted in decades of revival where God showed the world what He can do through one man who puts his life on the altar. Millions of visitors have passed through his ministry at KwaSizabantu Mission and received help and spiritual assistance. His legacy and impact on the lives of all who met him are immeasurable,” the mission said.  

It said Stegen was an innovative and influential visionary.  

“Many outstations of the mission were born from his ministry. He founded institutions of education and learning, established businesses and initiated humanitarian projects.” 

In July the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities cleared the mission of an accusation that it operates as a cult. 

