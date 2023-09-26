South Africa

Trio arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort RAF beneficiary

26 September 2023 - 11:42
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three suspects will appear in court on kidnapping charges. Stock photo.
Three suspects will appear in court on kidnapping charges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three suspects, including a bank employee, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort money from a man who had received a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.     

The suspects, aged between 23 and 38, were arrested on Friday by a team comprising the Hawks, special task force, crime intelligence, district trio task team, Inanda detectives and hostage negotiators. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the trio had allegedly kidnapped the beneficiary's niece in Ohlange, Inanda. 

The incident came after three attempts to extort money from the man earlier in the year.

Mhlongo said preliminary investigations revealed in January and May this year the suspects allegedly kidnapped and tried to extort money from the man.

“The suspects allegedly colluded with one of the suspects, the bank employee, and transferred funds from the victim’s bank account,” he said.

Gqeberha man who tried to defraud RAF of R750k gets five-year sentence

A man who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund of R750,000 for a fake accident has been handed a five-year jail sentence suspended for four years.
News
3 weeks ago

A police source said the man was hijacked in January by a group of armed men who forced him to transfer R50,000 to them.

A few months later, the man was allegedly accosted by a hitman.

“The hitman said he was going to shoot him if he didn't give him R50,000. He did that. In May, the man was hijacked, and they drove with him somewhere in Umkomaas. In Umkomaas, they took him to the bank where they were working with a bank employee.

“The suspects and the bank employee were in communication along the way and at the bank, the employee helped them to transfer money from the victim's other accounts to the main savings account. The wife found out that her husband had been kidnapped and called the bank to freeze her husband’s account. After learning that the account had been frozen, the suspects let the man go,” said a source.

The man then opened a case of extortion and kidnapping.

The suspects then attempted to kidnap the wife and went to her family home in Inanda on Wednesday. However, she wasn't there and instead, the men allegedly kidnapped her sister's granddaughter. They demanded the wife submit an affidavit to unfreeze her husband’s account.

However, they were arrested on Friday and the girl was reunited with her family.

Mhlongo said the suspects are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Mhlongo said more arrests are expected.

  • This story has been edited after updated information from the Hawks. An earlier version referred to the beneficiary as a woman.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Planned Road Accident Fund changes spark outcry

Opponents say accident victims will be victimised a second time
News
23 hours ago

Monthly payments for RAF fraudster

A man who was injured in a fall at his home while intoxicated thought he could score by claiming from the Road Accident Fund, pretending to be the ...
News
1 month ago

Former police captain sentenced for trying to defraud RAF

An Mpumalanga former police captain has been sentenced for fraud and corruption for trying to collude with a victim of a car crash to defraud the ...
News
2 months ago

Former police branch commander pleads guilty to Road Accident Fund fraud

A former police branch commander is set to be sentenced after he admitted his role in Road Accident Fund fraud.
News
4 months ago

Attorney accused of cheating client out of R1.8m RAF payout

An attorney arrested for allegedly defrauding her client out of a R1.8m Road Accident Fund claim payout has been released on bail of R25,000 at the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Nehawu says strike will shut down Icasa offices countrywide South Africa
  2. Motorists’ spirits not dampened by inclement Cape weather as 77 were arrested ... News
  3. DA heads to court over Lady R News
  4. Change in crime intelligence management is yielding results: Cele South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Johannesburg officially welcomes Winnie Mandela Drive South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Heavy rain and winds leaves large parts of Western Cape flooded