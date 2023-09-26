A police source said the man was hijacked in January by a group of armed men who forced him to transfer R50,000 to them.
Trio arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort RAF beneficiary
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Three suspects, including a bank employee, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort money from a man who had received a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout.
The suspects, aged between 23 and 38, were arrested on Friday by a team comprising the Hawks, special task force, crime intelligence, district trio task team, Inanda detectives and hostage negotiators.
Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the trio had allegedly kidnapped the beneficiary's niece in Ohlange, Inanda.
The incident came after three attempts to extort money from the man earlier in the year.
Mhlongo said preliminary investigations revealed in January and May this year the suspects allegedly kidnapped and tried to extort money from the man.
“The suspects allegedly colluded with one of the suspects, the bank employee, and transferred funds from the victim’s bank account,” he said.
Gqeberha man who tried to defraud RAF of R750k gets five-year sentence
