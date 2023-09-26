Tshwane seeks to move displaced Cemetery View residents to Mamelodi hall, residents 'refuse to go'

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) leadership in Mamelodi has condemned the City's move to try to relocate the victims.

Sanco Mamelodi zonal chairperson Joseph Kgatle said the distance from the place where the incident happened and the community halls in Mamelodi where the city wants to relocate the victims is just a little over 11 kilometres.

"Our view is that there are community halls in Pretoria east. Why doesn't the City of Tshwane accommodate these victims there?" he said, arguing that it was closer to their current location.

"It is well known that the municipality has a bad track record regarding the provision of relief for victims of any disaster, be it floods or fire.

"The people of Cemetery View should reject these efforts by the City of Tshwane to relocate them to Mamelodi. Equally, the people of Mamelodi should refuse to allow their recreational facilities to be used for this purpose. The people of Cemetery View will be dumped and left destitute. This movie we have seen many times before in Mamelodi," he said.

Bokaba said the city is continuing to receive rudimentary services and other social relief measures such as food and other necessities, which are being co-ordinated through the city’s community and social development department.

TimesLIVE