News

'It's so painful': Mom of 7-year-old fire victim relives her final moments

Traumatised parent saved one child but was unable to get to second as shack consumed by flames

26 September 2023 - 13:10

The heartbroken parents of a seven-year-old girl who died in a fire in Tshwane's Cemetery View informal settlement at the weekend heard their child's last cries as flames prevented them from saving her...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mabalingwe wild fires rage while community copes with crisis News
  2. TOM EATON | When disasters strike it’s become natural for insurers to up the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Cause of fire at Sars Joburg building unknown, services move online South Africa
  4. Firefighters save burning container ship off Cape coast South Africa
  5. Kameeldrift shack dwellers watched helplessly as fire and storm wreaked havoc News

Latest

  1. DA heads to court over Lady R News
  2. 'It's so painful': Mom of 7-year-old fire victim relives her final moments News
  3. WATCH & IN PICS | Rubble, metal scraps and burnt items: Aftermath of ... News
  4. The consequences of cyberbullying: you can’t tweet what you like News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Heavy rain and winds leaves large parts of Western Cape flooded