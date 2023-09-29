South Africa

Five arrested for attack on Tshwane House, more attacks on city property

29 September 2023 - 19:22 By TimesLIVE
A City of Tshwane council meeting at Tshwane House. Five people were arrested after they attacked the City of Tshwane headquarters on Thursday.
A City of Tshwane council meeting at Tshwane House. Five people were arrested after they attacked the City of Tshwane headquarters on Thursday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack on Tshwane House, the City of Tshwane's headquarters in Pretoria, after a protest on Thursday. 

The city said the accused are being detained at the Pretoria Central police station and are expected to appear in court on Monday. 

It said 10 windows were broken when rocks and other objects were thrown at the building during a protest by EFF members who were demanding the reinstatement of about 120 municipal employees who had been on an unprotected strike since July.

In another incident on Friday morning, two Tshwane Bus Services buses were attacked while on their way back to the depot.

The buses were travelling on Kgosi Mampuru Street, between Pretorius and WF Nkomo streets, when they came under attack.

This City of Tshwane bus was attacked by a group of people in Pretoria on Friday. There were no injuries.
This City of Tshwane bus was attacked by a group of people in Pretoria on Friday. There were no injuries.
Image: City of Tshwane

Windows and windscreens of the buses were damaged and the doors were broken after being pelted with stones and other objects.

“Fortunately, there were no commuters on-board those buses. The city has now taken a decision to withdraw all the buses, meaning that bus operations will be suspended until further notice.” 

The city said on Friday afternoon, two of its electricians based at Fortsig depot in Pretoria West were also attacked at Bosman Street after refuelling a municipal vehicle.

A City of Tshwane water truck was set on fire in one of various incidents where the municipality's property was attacked by a group of people.
A City of Tshwane water truck was set on fire in one of various incidents where the municipality's property was attacked by a group of people.
Image: City of Tshwane.

The truck's windows were smashed when various objects were hurled at them.

“One of the employees was injured and rushed to hospital and the other one did not sustain any injuries.” 

One water truck was set on fire and two waste trucks were stoned. 

 City manager Johann Mettler condemned the attacks on the city's assets and vowed to hunt down the perpetrators behind the latest acts. 

‘We don’t have R600m for salary increases’: Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

The City of Tshwane refuses to budge on its stance of no salary increases despite the ongoing service delivery disruption by the South African ...
News
1 week ago

Imatu loses contempt of court case against Tshwane for unpaid salaries

The City of Tshwane has been vindicated by the labour court for failing to pay workers affiliated with the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade ...
News
6 days ago

Striking employees torch two Tshwane cars, assault working employees: city

Two City of Tshwane vehicles were torched by striking employees and two employees injured during an ambush on Wednesday, the metro says.
News
2 weeks ago
