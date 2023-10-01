South Africa

Rand Water to implement water shifting in Gauteng

This follows a directive by minister of water & sanitation Senzo Mchunu which seeks to address water shortages in various areas.

01 October 2023 - 11:32
Roaming water tankers are servicing some affected areas as Johannesburg Water and Rand Water battle challenges worsened by power cuts. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Rand Water says it will implement water shifting as a management tool to balance its strained systems in Gauteng. 

This follows a directive by minister of water and & sanitation Senzo Mchunu, who called on the utility to implement this measure, saying Rand Water had assured him it would do load-shifting from less busy lines. 

Water shifting is redirecting the water flow from areas with lower consumption to communities affected by outages and shortages. 

Mchunu met with several communities last week about water challenges in the province.

The utility’s spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said after the meetings the minister had directed water service authorities including Rand Water to implement water shifting as part of an interim plan to address the challenges that have left some communities without water in Gauteng.

EXPLAINED | What is ‘water shifting’ and why is Gauteng introducing it?

Gauteng residents should brace themselves for "water shifting", which will be implemented by Rand Water as an interim measure to deal with shortages.
News
1 day ago

“In line with the minister’s directive, Rand Water is implementing water shifting as a management tool to balance its systems.

“Water shifting means moving or shifting water from one system to another to ensure a balanced and equitable water supply to municipal customers and residents,” she said.

Rand Water recently issued a warning about excessive water usage in Gauteng, mainly in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Water and sanitation recommends restrictions be imposed in struggling Gauteng municipalities

Gauteng municipalities have been urged to impose level 1 water restrictions because of water supply issues.
News
1 day ago

Troubled waters as Ntshavheni scolds absent Gauteng mayors

Minister Senzo Mchunu has reportedly slammed Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda for missing several meetings amid a deepening water crisis.
Politics
2 days ago

Gauteng municipalities seemingly have no plan to address water shortages

Metro municipalities in Gauteng seemingly have no concrete plans to address the persisting challenges around water shortages which have worsened ...
News
1 week ago
