Rand Water says it will implement water shifting as a management tool to balance its strained systems in Gauteng.
This follows a directive by minister of water and & sanitation Senzo Mchunu, who called on the utility to implement this measure, saying Rand Water had assured him it would do load-shifting from less busy lines.
Water shifting is redirecting the water flow from areas with lower consumption to communities affected by outages and shortages.
Mchunu met with several communities last week about water challenges in the province.
The utility’s spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said after the meetings the minister had directed water service authorities including Rand Water to implement water shifting as part of an interim plan to address the challenges that have left some communities without water in Gauteng.
Rand Water to implement water shifting in Gauteng
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EXPLAINED | What is ‘water shifting’ and why is Gauteng introducing it?
“In line with the minister’s directive, Rand Water is implementing water shifting as a management tool to balance its systems.
“Water shifting means moving or shifting water from one system to another to ensure a balanced and equitable water supply to municipal customers and residents,” she said.
Rand Water recently issued a warning about excessive water usage in Gauteng, mainly in Tshwane and Johannesburg.
