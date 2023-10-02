South Africa

Durban woman fatally stabbed by robbers

02 October 2023 - 14:01
A 56-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during a robbery in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a robbery at her home in Musgrave Road, Durban.

Sources said three men entered the building at the corner of Nonoti Avenue and Musgrave Road on Monday. The men confronted the woman in her home and one of them attacked her.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said it was reported the victim was at her place of residence in the Berea area when she was accosted by three suspects who stabbed and robbed her of her bag.

Netshiunda said the unknown suspects drove away in a vehicle.

He said Berea police are investigating a murder case.

TimesLIVE

