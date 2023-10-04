South Africa

WATCH | Aftermath of Cape Town 'hit' by motorcycle gunman

Incident appears to be the latest in a series of assassinations

04 October 2023 - 14:45 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A prominent businessman was shot dead in an apparent assassination in Milnerton, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

The identity of the man is known but has not yet been released.

He was shot while driving his Mercedes G-wagon by a gunman on a motorcycle who pulled up next to him.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said Milnerton police found the victim's body with fatal gunshot wounds at the scene. 

Emergency services attend to the scene in Milnerton, Cape Town.
Emergency services attend to the scene in Milnerton, Cape Town.
Image: supplied

The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The motive is yet to be established,” he said.

The murder comes less than 24 hours after police minister Bheki Cele spoke out against the Western Cape's crime epidemic and pledged “saturation” policing to target crime hotspots.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cele reiterates call for police to shoot first at suspects

Police minister Bheki Cele has again called on police to act first when in pursuit of armed suspects and killers.
News
1 day ago

Ben Gumbi murder accused says he was a Bolt driver who was paid R15,000 'for a job'

The man accused of killing businessman Ben Gumbi has told the court he was paid R15,000 to drive from Johannesburg to Rustenburg where the murder ...
News
1 day ago

Fort Hare council members suspended after ‘violent threats’

The University of Fort Hare has suspended three council members after allegations of “serious violent threats” directed at senior university ...
News
1 day ago

Armed extortionists threaten and rob Cape Town refuse collectors

Residents of Nyanga, Cape Town, have to bear the stench of their bins after extortionists threatened and robbed refuse collectors on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Prominent Cape Town lawyer Mbeko Venfolo killed in Gugulethu mass shooting

A prominent Cape Town lawyer was among those who died in a mass shooting in Gugulethu this week.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Union angry as Tshwane moves to replace 123 dismissed strikers South Africa
  2. Five SA cheetahs sent to India die as Creecy urged to rethink plan to send more South Africa
  3. WATCH | Aftermath of Cape Town 'hit' by motorcycle gunman South Africa
  4. Mercedes owned by cop recovered after being stolen at car wash South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of alleged hit on businessman in G-wagon
Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice