LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating biscuits'

Neo Khang and Katlego Mbatha were among four children who apparently ate biscuits and juice they bought using a R5 coin given to them by a relative from a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto.
Khang and Leon Jele, both aged six, died after consuming the goods, while Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali were taken to hospital. One of them is in a critical condition.
The incident, which happened in Naledi section of the township, has left the community reeling.
The neighbour and pastor’s wife Nikini Moropa told of the devastation of trying to save Neo’s life after they were alerted to the family’s plight on Sunday night.
“He was pink in the face with his tongue sticking out. He had changed beyond recognition. The stuff coming out of his mouth and nose was also pink but I can’t be sure what it was. We’ll have to wait for the postmortem,” she said.
‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young boy ‘who ate biscuits’
Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’
