South Africa

LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating biscuits'

04 October 2023 - 13:26 By KHANYISILE NGCOBO and THABO TSHABALALA
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Residents of Naledi say two children died and two fell ill after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop.
Residents of Naledi say two children died and two fell ill after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop.
Image: Alaister Russell

Neo Khang and Katlego Mbatha were among four children who apparently ate biscuits and juice they bought using a R5 coin given to them by a relative from a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto.

Khang and Leon Jele, both aged six, died after consuming the goods, while Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali were taken to hospital. One of them is in a critical condition.

The incident, which happened in Naledi section of the township, has left the community reeling.

The neighbour and pastor’s wife Nikini Moropa told of the devastation of trying to save Neo’s life after they were alerted to the family’s plight on Sunday night.

He was pink in the face with his tongue sticking out. He had changed beyond recognition. The stuff coming out of his mouth and nose was also pink but I can’t be sure what it was. We’ll have to wait for the postmortem,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young boy ‘who ate biscuits’

The incident, which happened in the Naledi section of the township, has left the community reeling
News
16 hours ago

Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’

Angry Soweto residents gathered outside a spaza shop on Tuesday after the deaths of two young children.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mercedes owned by cop recovered after being stolen at car wash South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Neighbour describes final moments of Naledi boy who died after 'eating ... South Africa
  3. Cellphone downloads from two accused’s phones to come under spotlight in Meyiwa ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | KwaMashu residents rush to grab cash after CIT van bombed South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga cop accused of stabbing wife to death with beer bottle South Africa

Latest Videos

Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice
'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...