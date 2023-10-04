Two people were injured when a pedestrian overhead bridge collapsed between Jeppe and George Goch stations in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
This forced Gauteng Metrorail to temporarily suspend trains operating between Johannesburg and Germiston.
“The overhead foot bridge collapsed onto the railway train tracks, damaging the overhead traction equipment. Emergency services attended to the two injured pedestrians (a male and a female aged between 21 and 25) who were on the bridge at the time,” Metrorail said.
The injured were sent to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
Technical teams and managers from Metrorail and the Johannesburg Roads Agency were at the scene to assess the damage and to work on service recovery plans.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said it had recently recovered the line and was running test trains when the bridge collapsed. The Germiston-Johannesburg line is part of the 16 corridors prioritised for rebuilding and recovery in this financial year.
“Metrorail management wishes the injured a speedy recovery and apologises to commuters for the inconvenience.”
TimesLIVE
Two people injured as pedestrian bridge collapses onto railway tracks
Image: Prasa
TimesLIVE
