Last month, when the state requested another postponement, the accused asked for an unreasonable delay investigation in terms of section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
Magistrate Stanley Jacobs questioned the investigating officer as he sought more clarity on outstanding issues of the probe before ruling on the matter.
The investigating officer — who is not being named for his safety — has told the court that consultations have been completed relating to three affidavits from witnesses in the US. Two other affidavits were almost complete, with one being translated and the other being attended to by an NPA official.
The investigating officer indicated the affidavits contained evidence that supported some of the charges.
Jacobs also questioned the investigating officer on the 11 terabytes of evidence seized last month, and wanted to know how many pages it contained and if they have all been read.
The officer said a report by law firm Bowmans detailing the flow of funds, which the prosecution had been waiting for, had been finalised.
Koko was arrested in October last year regarding alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile power station.
The other accused are Hlupheka Sithole, Eskom’s former project director at Kusile and the most senior official on site, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Lese’tsa Johannes Mutchinya and former South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Thabo Mokwena.
TimesLIVE
Koko’s corruption case to stand down for a few more weeks
Image: Isaac Mahlangu
The case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, his wife, two stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Chom and four other people was postponed to October 31 in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.
The group faces charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering of R2.2bn relating to Kusile.
Earlier on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority announced that it was waiting for affidavits from witnesses based abroad in support of its case.
Koko probe complete but affidavits from abroad awaited: investigator
Last month, when the state requested another postponement, the accused asked for an unreasonable delay investigation in terms of section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
Magistrate Stanley Jacobs questioned the investigating officer as he sought more clarity on outstanding issues of the probe before ruling on the matter.
The investigating officer — who is not being named for his safety — has told the court that consultations have been completed relating to three affidavits from witnesses in the US. Two other affidavits were almost complete, with one being translated and the other being attended to by an NPA official.
The investigating officer indicated the affidavits contained evidence that supported some of the charges.
Jacobs also questioned the investigating officer on the 11 terabytes of evidence seized last month, and wanted to know how many pages it contained and if they have all been read.
The officer said a report by law firm Bowmans detailing the flow of funds, which the prosecution had been waiting for, had been finalised.
Koko was arrested in October last year regarding alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of Kusile power station.
The other accused are Hlupheka Sithole, Eskom’s former project director at Kusile and the most senior official on site, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, Lese’tsa Johannes Mutchinya and former South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Thabo Mokwena.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Non-availability of Afrikaans interpreter delays Koko’s Kusile corruption case
Another Kusile court setback: this is unforgivable, says legal expert
'Desperate' NPA may have made errors, rushed arrests in Koko matter: legal expert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos