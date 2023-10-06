South Africa

Bag of explosives found on passenger in bus from Zimbabwe to Joburg

06 October 2023 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The explosives were discovered when the suspect's luggage was searched.
The explosives were discovered when the suspect's luggage was searched.
Image: SAPS

A 38-year-old bus passenger was arrested in the early hours on Friday for alleged illegal possession of explosives.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the man was travelling to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

The bus was intercepted on the N14 onramp to Joburg. The suspect was arrested after the discovery of the explosives during a search of his luggage.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four suspects linked to Durban CIT heists killed in shoot-out with police

Four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash-in-transit robberies in the Durban area were shot dead in a shoot-out with police on ...
News
6 hours ago

Seven suspects, including three cops, charged over cash-in-transit robbery

The Tonga magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted bail to three police officers and their three co-accused of involvement in a cash-in-transit heist ...
News
2 days ago

High noon in Namaqualand as zama-zama arrests cause chaos in Kleinzee

Up until around Saturday last week, Kleinzee in the Namaqualand was just a quiet dorp northwest of nowhere. Then, in just a few hours, the town’s ...
News
5 days ago

‘We are under siege:’ Lesufi pleads with Ramaphosa to ‘bring firepower’ on zama zamas

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and “bring the firepower of the state” against illegal miners in the ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bag of explosives found on passenger in bus from Zimbabwe to Joburg South Africa
  2. Uncle who beat woman to death after she broke windows at home is jailed South Africa
  3. Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize World
  4. No charges against SA’s favourite Tazz driver South Africa
  5. No-show at planned march over Senzo Meyiwa trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...