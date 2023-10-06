A 38-year-old bus passenger was arrested in the early hours on Friday for alleged illegal possession of explosives.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the man was travelling to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.
The bus was intercepted on the N14 onramp to Joburg. The suspect was arrested after the discovery of the explosives during a search of his luggage.
TimesLIVE
Bag of explosives found on passenger in bus from Zimbabwe to Joburg
Image: SAPS
A 38-year-old bus passenger was arrested in the early hours on Friday for alleged illegal possession of explosives.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the man was travelling to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.
The bus was intercepted on the N14 onramp to Joburg. The suspect was arrested after the discovery of the explosives during a search of his luggage.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Four suspects linked to Durban CIT heists killed in shoot-out with police
Seven suspects, including three cops, charged over cash-in-transit robbery
High noon in Namaqualand as zama-zama arrests cause chaos in Kleinzee
‘We are under siege:’ Lesufi pleads with Ramaphosa to ‘bring firepower’ on zama zamas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos