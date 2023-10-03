South Africa

Seven suspects, including three cops, charged over cash-in-transit robbery

03 October 2023 - 22:17 By TimesLIVE
Six of the seven suspects who are accused of involvement in a cash-in-transit heist near Malelane in August have been granted bail of R5,000 each.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Tonga magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted bail to three police officers and their three co-accused for their involvement in a cash-in-transit heist near Malelane on August 11. 

The court found there were exceptional circumstances which permitted the accused to be released on bail. The six were granted bail of R5,000 each on condition they don't interfere with state witnesses and do report to the nearest police station every Friday. 

Another accused, Ali Ebrahim, a Tanzanian, abandoned his bail application.

Bhekifa Ngwenyama, 30, Ebrahim, 24, Lawrence Lubisi, 44, and Moosa Vilakazi, 38, were charged together with the three police officers Sunday Mashego, 39, Collen Nonyane, 44, and Bhekinkosi Godi, 39, all attached to the White River Flying Squad.

They are charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of stolen property, possession of firearms and ammunition, malicious damage to property, possession of explosives, and conspiracy to commit crime. 

The Fidelity Services Group armoured vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it was attacked by a group of robbers. The armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz C-class and it overturned. 

“The security guards were reportedly forced out of the vehicle and high-calibre rifles were used on the scene, where one security officer was disarmed. The cash van was then bombed,” the Hawks and the NPA said in a joint statement. 

They said the team is pursuing the two wanted suspects identified as Zola Martin Mnisi, 29, and Mpendulo Absima Hassane, 31. 

“During investigation, it was established that Mnisi was further linked to a cash-in-transit heist and murder of a Fidelity security guard (Kabokweni case), another cash-in-transit heist and murder of a G4S security guard (White River case).” 

The matter was postponed until December 6 for further investigation. 

TimesLIVE 

