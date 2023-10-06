'We are your friends,' says GOOD to Rise Mzansi

The GOOD party has become one of the first to pledge allegiance to Rise Mzansi.
Rise Mzansi, led by Songezo Zibi, was launched in April and has been adamant about not aligning with existing parties and opposition party pacts, citing the need to grow and find its feet before associating with anyone.
Instead, the party has been vocal about its grassroots approach and inclusion of civil society and community-based groupings to centre the citizen's voice and provide an independent political alternative.
During its policy convention that started on Friday, the party invited stakeholders to give messages of support as it embarked on paving the way for a “people's declaration” that will inform its manifesto for the 2024 elections.
GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron applauded the party for its courage to stand up and seek to drive change in the political establishment.
“As the governing party's decline accelerates, we are seeing a rise of populism and a consolidation of right-wing forces. This is a grave threat to our political stability and threatens the resilience of our social fabric.
“There are increasingly fewer political actors who will share our progressive vision of justice, equality and true reconciliation in South Africa. Parties like Rise Mzansi and ours gives me hope,” said Herron.
He said he appreciated Zibi's writing and shared his outlook on society.
“Through his book [titled] 'Manifesto' I discovered an ally and a friend.
“We share your values of freedom, equality, solidarity and justice. As South Africa moves from a dominant party democracy into an era of coalition characterised by inter-party operations, our political culture must change with it.”
Herron said South Africans are sick of the divisive, adversarial rhetoric that has plagued the country for too long and called for political leaders to collaborate.
“South Africa is the most unequal country on earth, the statistics are astounding. The scars of our painful history define the destiny of the victims. They [South Africans] want our leaders to check their egos at the door, show maturity and come together to forge sensible, selfless solutions to the serious problems we face.”
In the context of these severe challenges, GOOD had no choice but to offer support to the people's convention of Rise Mzansi, designed to enable discussions aimed at forging solutions to the problems.
“While there is good reason, perhaps, for a degree of pessimism in South Africa, I also find room for great hope. Beyond the scar tissue of the fights behind us, a new generation is bubbling to the surface. It is a generation that speaks of justice, equity, sustainability and love in any form and without judgment.”
Herron said this was a generation that craves unity and a future worth fighting for and leaders have the responsibility to fight with them, for them, alongside them and never from above them.
“Now is the time for good people to rise up and triumph over evil. As long as it is the good of the people that you are fighting for, GOOD will stand beside you,” he said.
Previously, Rise Mzansi has been courted by the multiparty charter, an opposition party coalition pact comprising the DA, Action SA, FF Plus, IFP, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Independent South African National Civic Organisation.
However, Zibi declined the invitation, saying it was premature for his party to entertain calls to join pre-election coalition groups after an approach by the DA’s John Steenhuisen.
“We cannot enter into agreements about alliances and coalitions without securing the mandate for that programme. We want to get to a certain point in our political life and once we get there, we can enter into discussions with other people.”
The outcome of the polls will determine who Rise Mzanzi works with, if any at all. Pre-election pacts were merely an idea.
The three-day convention will conclude on Sunday with a “people's declaration” announced by Zibi after deliberations, which will inform its policy offering for the 2024 elections.
