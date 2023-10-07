A power outage at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning inconvenienced passengers who had to wait longer to check in.
Airports Company SA (Acsa) said the outage was “unplanned” and apologised for the delays.
“Backup power supply systems activated, but a problem was encountered in one area which impacted the IT check-in systems and delayed check-in,” it said in a statement.
“Power to the airport has been fully restored and the check-in systems have been reinstated.”
Outage at Cape Town International Airport causes check-in delays
Image: Esa Alexander
A power outage at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning inconvenienced passengers who had to wait longer to check in.
Airports Company SA (Acsa) said the outage was “unplanned” and apologised for the delays.
“Backup power supply systems activated, but a problem was encountered in one area which impacted the IT check-in systems and delayed check-in,” it said in a statement.
“Power to the airport has been fully restored and the check-in systems have been reinstated.”
Suspect wanted in Mpumalanga for R14.7m Eskom theft bust in seaside Cape suburb after a decade
Acsa said the source of the problem had been identified.
“During the investigation that followed, it was established that two Eskom power feeders to the airport were identified as the source of the disruptions to power supply. The faulty feeders have been isolated and are currently undergoing emergency repairs. We can confirm that technicians are attending to the problem which we expect will be resolved presently.
“As a precaution, Acsa has issued an advisory to passengers to make use of online check-in facilities where possible as there may still be a slight delay in manual check-in processes,” it said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles were torched in Cape Town
A very clean takeoff: airports back in action, but not taking any chances
Gauteng is still the province of dreams and limitless possibilities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos