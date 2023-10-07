South Africa

Six soldiers die, three injured after veld fire spreads to Northern Cape military base

07 October 2023 - 11:10
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
Image: Supplied

Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to a military base in the Northern Cape on Friday.

According to SA National Defence Force spokesperson Maj-Gen René Mercuur, the fire rolled over from the western border of a mine located next to the South African Army Combat Training Centre (CTC) at about 1.45pm.

“Elements of the SA Army are currently deployed in the vicinity in preparation for the annual army exercise, Exercise Vukuhlome, and were deployed in the vicinity the fire occurred.

“It was reported that six soldiers lost their lives during this incident, and three were injured with second degree burns and evacuated to the nearest hospital. The names of the deceased soldiers will be released once the next of kin have been informed,” he said.

“At the moment the focus is to contain the fire and to account for all members who were in the area where the fire occurred. The fire brigade are doing everything in their power to extinguish the fire which has resulted in destroying camping equipment and vehicles.”

Mercuur said the SANDF is “currently assessing the situation on the ground” and would provide more information on the incident during the course of the day.

SANDF top brass extended their “deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the six SA Army members who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Deaths and injuries reported as veld fire spreads to Northern Cape military base

Fatalities and injuries have been reported in a veld fire that spread to a military base in the Northern Cape on Friday, the department of ...
News
14 hours ago

SANDF announces board of inquiry into submarine tragedy, condemns 'insensitive' media reports

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will convene a board of inquiry to establish the circumstances around three navy divers' deaths last ...
News
1 week ago

Four soldiers killed after military truck under tow falls on top of them

Four South African National Defence Force members of the 8 Infantry Battalion died and two were critically injured when a Samil truck fell on top of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Jaws of Life used to rescue trapped passenger in KZN collision between light ... South Africa
  2. Cape Town launches campaign and extortion hotline to combat threats to key ... South Africa
  3. Six soldiers die, three injured after veld fire spreads to Northern Cape ... South Africa
  4. Four suspects linked to Midrand CIT heist among those arrested in police ... South Africa
  5. Bank employees convicted of R1m fraud scheme targeting dormant accounts South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...