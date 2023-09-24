South Africa

SANDF announces board of inquiry into submarine tragedy, condemns 'insensitive' media reports

24 September 2023 - 14:37
A Super Lynx helicopter hovers above a submarine off Kommetjie on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will convene a board of inquiry to establish the circumstances around three navy divers' deaths last week when a huge wave hit a submarine in Kommetjie during a training exercise.

The three submariners died and another was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon when a huge wave crashed into the SAS Manthatisi during the military exercise while heading to Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront.

They were swept out to sea while on the deck of the Heroine-class submarine, which was sailing on the surface to rendezvous with an air force helicopter off Kommetjie for a vertical transfer exercise — when vessels at sea receive supplies by helicopter.

Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa said the SANDF had taken note of all enquiries and questions regarding the incident, requesting “members of the media to allow the families, the SANDF and the general South African public time and space to mourn and honour the lives of the fallen sailors.

“Following the funerals, the SANDF will convene a board of inquiry (BOI) to establish the circumstances of this devastating incident. The SANDF condemns all unfounded speculation regarding the circumstances that gave rise to the incident,” said Mahapa.

He added that speculation only adds injury to already open wounds.

“The SANDF requests members of the media to treat this tragedy with the sensitivity it deserves and to respect the privacy of the bereaved families. Allow the souls of the sailors to rest peacefully at this stage.” Mahapa said.

On Sunday, Rapport and City Press reported the incident was caused by “inadequate training due to a depleted defence budget, too little operational experience and incorrect government priorities”, among other issues.

SA's first female submarine officer died a hero

Remarkable personal success story cut short by freak accident
4 hours ago

SA Navy disaster claims first woman submarine navigator Gillian Malouw

A Gqeberha woman and Africa's first woman to work as a qualified submarine navigator, Lt Gillian Malouw, was among the three people who died in the ...
3 days ago

‘A fire at sea, or a storm — there is nothing quite like it’: Rear Admiral on submarine tragedy

Some military experts have defended the SA Navy amid a flurry of questions about the ill-fated heritage voyage in rough sea
2 days ago
