South Africa

Deaths and injuries reported as veld fire spreads to Northern Cape military base

06 October 2023 - 21:43 By TIMESLIVE
Veld fires in the Northern Cape spread from Kathu in the Gamagara local municipality to the SA Army combat training centre at Lohatla on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Fatalities and injuries have been reported in a veld fire that spread to a military base in the Northern Cape on Friday, the department of co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs said.

In a statement, Cogta said the veld fires had spread from Kathu in Gamagara local municipality to the SA Army combat training centre at Lohatla.

“Our disaster unit has escalated the matter to the head of the national disaster management centre (NDMC) for their intervention. MEC Bentley Vass has been informed,” Cogta said. 

“In most cases the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) activate their own choppers to extinguish the fire. Remember that Fire Protection Association work closely with them. We will monitor the situation and activate NDMC at their request if they require additional support.”

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

