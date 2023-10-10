South Africa

BHEKISISA WATCH | Activist says more is needed to help HIV patients' mental health

10 October 2023 - 08:58 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
South Africa’s HIV plan says nurses, not just doctors, should be able to prescribe antidepressants.

It has been reported that HIV-positive people struggle with their mental health more than those without the virus. But is this plan enough to help them stick to their daily pill regimens? This activist says no.

Watch her story to find out why.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

