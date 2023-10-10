South Africa

Solar panels' shine leaves Eskom, municipal sales in the dark

East London's Buffalo City municipality lost about R350m in revenue because of growth in solar installations, says department of public enterprises

10 October 2023 - 17:49 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan has flagged migration towards renewable energy for municipalities losing revenue.
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan has flagged migration towards renewable energy for municipalities losing revenue.
Image: SA Gov/Twitter

The migration of residents and businesses away from the grid to solar panels is resulting in the government losing millions in revenue, says Pravin Gordhan.

Answering questions from DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia in parliament this week, the public enterprises minister said solar panel-generated electricity increased by 350% from March 2022 to March this year.

“This increase in reliance on renewable energy is a welcome development for the environment, but poses a significant challenge to municipalities, which derive the majority of their income from electricity sales,” Gordhan said.

Among those affected was Buffalo City in East London, which lost R350m, he said.

“The uptake has been driven largely by customers seeking alternative energy sources due to load-shedding, followed by those wanting to buffer against the upward annual electricity tariff trends and those pursuing greener options aligned with climate change objectives. 

Cause of executives’ exodus from Eskom must be found: Mantashe

The government needs to get to the bottom of the leadership exodus from Eskom, says minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe.
Business Times
5 hours ago

“The uptake of small-scale embedded generators (SSEGs) has resulted in the displacement of traditional grid-supplied energy volumes."

This year’s uptake was further accelerated by incentive programmes like the Sars tax rebates, attractive distributor feed-in tariffs such as those in Cape Town and the National Treasury energy loan guarantee scheme, he added.

In April, Cape Town said it would invest millions in independent power suppliers to stabilise the grid and minimise the effect of load-shedding.

“Customers with SSEG installations realise a reduction of about 39% on their overall electricity bill, which translates into a 21% impact on the Eskom margin," said Gordhan.

READ MORE:

NGOs should publicly declare funding as legal bids stall energy projects: Mantashe

Environmental organisations should be made to declare their funding in the same way political parties do if they campaign publicly against ...
Business Times
6 hours ago

Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over

Mpho Makwana has decided to step down as chairperson and non-executive director of the Eskom board at the end of October’s AGM, public enterprises ...
News
22 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Our politicians are out of touch and voters have given up

The nyaope and the xenophobia problems will lead to a massive explosion in our society. This is a ticking time-bomb and our political leaders in ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Tshwane's Eskom debt soars to R3.2bn — and counting

The debt continued to grow in July and August.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Solar panels' shine leaves Eskom, municipal sales in the dark South Africa
  2. Hundreds step up for 'South Africa's biggest mental health advocacy walk' South Africa
  3. Teacher who assaulted 'uneducated thing' for enforcing Covid rules loses his job South Africa
  4. Five in court eight months after German tourist vanished in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Energy sector needs its own tribunal or court, says Central Energy Fund COO South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival