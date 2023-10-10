South Africa

Five in court eight months after German tourist vanished in Cape Town

10 October 2023 - 17:22 By Kim Swartz
Five men allegedly found in possession of German tourist Nick Frischke's belongings, during an earlier court appearance. File photo.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Five suspects allegedly found in possession of personal items belonging to German tourist Nick Frischke, who vanished on a hike in Cape Town eight months ago, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Senior state advocate Aradhana Heeramun requested a postponement of the case in the Wynberg regional court to consolidate four different cases involving the accused.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told TimesLIVE: “The state also requested a postponement so further particulars can be provided to the defence before the next court appearance and for the defence to consider, after consulting their clients, whether there are conflict of interests.” 

Frischke never got to celebrate his 23rd birthday in June. He went missing on a hiking trail in Hangberg, Hout Bay, in February. 

Jason Adonis, Melvin Geunantin, Petersen van Roy and Carlo Geunantin were named as Ighsaan Fisher’s co-accused when they were charged with aggravated robbery. They were allegedly found in possession of Frischke’s cellphone, backpack and credit card after he disappeared.

Germany's foreign office updated its travel and safety advisory on October 6 for citizens planning to visit South Africa: “Do not go on hikes and trekking tours like those in and around Table Mountain alone, but only in larger groups and, if possible, with a local guide.” 

The advisory further cautioned: “The Western Cape government's tourism safety unit recommends travellers not undertake hikes alone and only in groups for safety reasons. Robberies of tourists have occurred several times, including on hiking trails at Lion's Head and Signal Hill in Cape Town. The tourism safety unit provides assistance, safety tips and emergency numbers to international travellers, particularly for the greater Cape Town area and along the Garden Route.” 

The case was postponed to November 9.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape Town

It’s a month since 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke went missing after setting off on a hike alone in Hangberg, Cape Town, on February 15.
6 months ago

Missing German tourist’s backpack, cellphone found in Cape Town: policing forum

A backpack and cellphone belonging to missing 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke have been recovered in Cape Town.
7 months ago

‘Fear, trepidation, emotion’: father clings to hope a month after holidaying son vanished in Cape Town

Five suspects are in custody, facing charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances related to the possession of his belongings
6 months ago
