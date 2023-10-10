In addition, the data presented by Stats SA appears to show that since democracy, our population has grown. The data shows between 1996 and 2022, there has been a large decrease in the proportion of younger people up to the age of 14, and a marked increase in 2022 of 35- to 39-year olds.
The census: fascinating facts and figures
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
IsiZulu remains the country’s most predominant language, spoken by almost a quarter (24.4%) of the country’s households, according to Census 2022.
The number of IsiZulu speakers appears to be on the increase, with almost two percentage points more households reporting speaking the language than the 22.7% of 2011.
In second place is isiXhosa, with 16.3% of households, predominately in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape (by 81.8% and 31.4% of those province’s populations respectively).
In third place is Afrikaans, a language that appears to be on the decline and is spoken mostly in the Western Cape and Northern Cape (41.2% and 54.6% of those populations respectively).
In 2022, 10.6% of households reported Afrikaans as their most spoken language compared to 13.5% in 2011 and 14.5% in 1996. Afrikaans now narrowly edges out Sepedi, reported as the most often spoken language by 10% of households.
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide South Africa’s two biggest ethnic groups
English is the fifth most spoken language in households, with 8.7% of people reporting they speak it most often at home.
Only 0.02% of households reported mostly speaking the country’s newest official language, South African Sign Language.
In terms of religion, most of the country’s residents said they were Christian, at a whopping 85.3%.
In second place, traditional African religion was reported as the faith of choice by 7.8% of those counted by Stats SA. In third place was no religion at all, with 2.9% of respondents saying they had no religious affiliation. After that was Islam, with 1.6%, and Hinduism with 1.1%.
In terms of interpersonal relationships, white people are most likely to be married with 54.8% of those over the age of 12 reported being legally wed, while 5.7% reported being divorced.
Conversely, Africans were the least likely to be married, with 19.2% saying they were wed while less than 1% were divorced.
