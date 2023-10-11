South Africa

Thabo Bester wants Mshololo, Mpofu to join legal team as case moved to Free State High Court

11 October 2023 - 15:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Thabo Bester, third left, with Dr Nandipha Magudumana, second left, and his co-accused.
Thabo Bester, third left, with Dr Nandipha Magudumana, second left, and his co-accused.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The escape case against Thabo Bester and 10 others has been transferred to the Free State High Court, with the rapist and murderer wanting to rope in high-profile advocates.

The accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday for what was seemingly going to be a simple postponement.

However, it became a lengthy and somewhat dramatic matter before magistrate Estelle de Lange after reports emerged that Bester's partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, had collapsed in the holding cells while waiting to appear in court.

Her lawyer, Machini Motloung, told journalists his client was declared unwell on Tuesday. Despite this, she was brought to Bloemfontein against her wishes from the Kroonstad correctional facility.

“She's not well, she's in the cells. I don't need to be a medical expert to say it, she's on the floor.” This was harsh treatment, he said, adding, “Even accused persons have rights”.

In court, the state said it was withdrawing the case against three of the accused: former G4S employees Nastassja JansenThabang Matthews Mier and Moeketsi April Ramolula.

Three ex-G4S employees off the hook in Thabo Bester jail break trial

Charges have been dropped against three of the 12 accused in the Thabo Bester matter as the case finally got underway in the Bloemfontein ...
News
3 hours ago

However, before prosecutor Amanda Bester could proceed, the issue of Bester's legal representatives came up. 

At his last appearance in August, he was represented by Peter Matee, but a new lawyer, Jan Loubser, attended Wednesday's proceedings, seemingly without Matee's knowledge.

Loubser said he was now the attorney on record for Bester, with advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Matee sought clarity, saying he had not been excused as the attorney on record despite consulting with Bester “at length” before proceedings.

They're both going to be part of my team ... I feel like there's quite a few things I want them to deal with and I would like both of them to remain as my instructing attorneys, [with] advocate Mshololo and adding on advocate Dali Mpofu
Thabo Bester

Bester clarified, saying: “They're both going to be part of my team ... I feel like there's quite a few things I want them to deal with and I would like both of them to remain as my instructing attorneys, [with] advocate Mshololo and adding on advocate Dali Mpofu. So I would like both of them to remain on the team.” .

The matter was left to the legal representatives and Bester to resolve.

After a short adjournment, the issue of who would represent Bester appeared to be clarified, as Matee went on record to complain about lack of confidentiality when Bester consulted his lawyers in prison.

“Whenever accused No 5 [Bester] wants to contact his legal rep, he does that telephonically on most occasions. However, those telephonic conversations are being recorded and we all know about attorney-client privilege ... those telephonic conversations may not and cannot be recorded,” Matee said.

The prosecutor said she was “not a party” to the issues raised by Matee.

De Lange confirmed the matter was on record before transferring the case to the high court.

“We will still attend to the transfer of the matter in respect of accused 4 [Magudumana] as she is not present,” she added.

The case will go to pretrial in February.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dr Nandipha Magudumana ‘collapses’ in holding cells

The Thabo Bester matter has been delayed in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after Dr Nandipha Magudumana apparently collapsed in the police ...
News
6 hours ago

Court denies ‘flight risk’ Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail

The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday denied Nandipha Magudumana bail, saying she was a flight risk and had demonstrated that she had the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Bester wearing Louis Vuitton in court 'undermines criminal justice system', says commissioner Thobakgale

Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale says convicted murderer Thabo Bester wearing luxury items and sharing a “tender” moment with ...
News
1 month ago

Cuffs irk Bester and Magudumana as he claims ‘inhumane treatment’ in jail and says luxury items are missing

Prison escapee Thabo Bester intends to make an application to the high court over his living conditions at Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility, and ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Egoli Gas defends decision to stop supplying some Joburg east customers South Africa
  2. South African woman in Saudi Arabia involved in a contractual dispute with her ... South Africa
  3. Thabo Bester wants Mshololo, Mpofu to join legal team as case moved to Free ... South Africa
  4. Two men 'confess' to killing Senzo Meyiwa, says prosecution South Africa
  5. POLL | Do you believe census finding that informal housing has declined? South Africa

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival