‘As a mother to daughters, I’d never let a rapist walk free,’ says woman accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape

Former G4S employee Nastassja Jansen, accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape from prison last year, has broken her silence and pleaded her innocence.

This after she was granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday.

“I’m innocent. There’s no way that I would let a convicted rapist out of prison when I have daughters. My daughters believe me, they know my character. There’s no way I would even think of doing that,” she told SABC News.