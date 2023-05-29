South Africa

‘As a mother to daughters, I’d never let a rapist walk free,’ says woman accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape

29 May 2023 - 17:09
Nastassja Jansen at her bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. She was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Nastassja Jansen at her bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 12 2023. She was arrested for allegedly helping convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former G4S employee Nastassja Jansen, accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape from prison last year, has broken her silence and pleaded her innocence.

This after she was granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday.

“I’m innocent. There’s no way that I would let a convicted rapist out of prison when I have daughters. My daughters believe me, they know my character. There’s no way I would even think of doing that,” she told SABC News.

Four of five accused in Thabo Bester matter denied bail

Four of the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter were on Monday denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
News
3 hours ago

Her co-accused, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela and Tieho Frans Makhotsa, were denied bail by magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi.

Jansen is accused of opening the prison doors for Bester on the night of the escape at the Mangaung correctional services centre.

She said she only learned of the incident in August last year. 

“It was a big shock. I was told by one of the investigator that they did a DNA test and it shows it wasn’t Thabo Bester [who allegedly died in the cells].

“I don’t know anything, I didn’t even see an inmate running out. It’s really disappointing that I’ve been drawn into this thing, my family too, it’s painful," she said. 

“I believe I’ve been framed ... The people I work with — they know my character. I’m very strict when it comes to my work. It hurts a lot,” said Jansen.

Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors when Bester escaped

The lawyer representing Nasttasja Jansen, who is accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape from prison last year, told the court his client was not ...
News
1 week ago

Khabisi said the state's case against her was “porous” and her personal circumstances gave him enough reason to grant her bail.

“The state did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that the interest of justice do not permit her release on bail. She is admitted to bail.”

Jansen indicated she could afford R5,000 bail, but she was granted R10,000 bail after a request from the state.

She said when she got dismissed from work in December, her employer was looking for someone to blame.

“Somebody had to take the fall, unfortunately it was me. According to them I gave a false statement. I was called in and I was threatened that if I don’t give them what they need they will dismiss me.

“My case with G4S is ongoing,” said Jansen.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Four of five accused in Thabo Bester matter denied bail

Four of the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter were on Monday denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Verdict in bail application of five accused of helping Thabo Bester escape

A verdict in the bail application of five suspects accused of helping murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from prison will be handed down ...
News
5 hours ago

Dr Nandipha's case postponed to allow home affairs to file opposing papers

Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application to the high court in Bloemfontein, which seeks to declare her arrest and detention wrongful and unlawful, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  5. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...