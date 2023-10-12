South Africa

Visiting doctor goes missing from medical seminar in Cape Town

12 October 2023 - 13:41 By Kim Swartz
Dr Stefano Corso.
Image: SAPS

Police are searching for a foreign doctor who vanished after leaving a medical seminar in Cape Town.

Dr Stefano Corso, 29, from Malta, was last seen by colleagues on Wednesday at about 3.35pm during the seminar in Paarden Island. 

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Corso was wearing beige pants, a white T-shirt and black jacket.

“Reports suggest he stepped out of the conference to attend to a phone call but never returned,” said Van Wyk.

“Video footage available to SAPS shows him leaving the seminar. Attempts by his colleagues to reach him telephonically were unsuccessful. He was not seen nor heard of since. They then alerted the SAPS.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Corso or who can assist police is requested to contact investigating officer Det-Sgt Melvyn Matthews on 079 894 0092 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

