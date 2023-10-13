South Africa

SA condemns Israel's water, electricity and goods sanctions on Gaza

13 October 2023 - 17:24
An Israeli soldier steps over personal belongings near a home in in Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip on October 13 2023.
Image: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has condemned Israel for violating the Geneva Conventions and abandoning international humanitarian law by denying Gaza food, water, electricity and fuel.

Israeli authorities have stopped electricity and water supplies to the Gaza Strip and no movement of food, fuel, health and other humanitarian supplies is allowed, worsening the already dire situation.

"South Africa calls on Israel to immediately heed the calls of the UN secretary-general, the plethora of humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza and a number of governments around the world to immediately provide water, food, fuel and electricity to the people of Gaza. South Africa also calls for the release of the Israeli hostages taken into Gaza," Dirco said.

Article 14 of the Geneva Conventions states that starvation of civilians as a method of combat is prohibited, it added.

The article says it is prohibited to attack, destroy, remove or render useless for that purpose objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as foodstuffs, agricultural areas for the production of foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations and supplies, and irrigation works.

The department said the UN Commission on Human Rights has previously declared Israel's “continuous grave breaches” of the Fourth Geneva Convention and Additional Protocol I to be war crimes.

"Today’s announcement by Israel, giving 1.1-million Gazans 24 hours to leave the northern Gaza Strip and evacuate to the South of Gaza, will lead to further catastrophe as according to humanitarian organisations on the ground, there are not enough resources to host so many IDPs (internally displaced persons) in other governorates — not enough shelter, aid or water.

"The UN has announced that UN schools turned into shelters are already overrun with shortages in resources, including food, water, medicine and other humanitarian provisions, as required under international law," said Dirco.

TimesLIVE

