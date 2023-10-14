South Africa

Bail application unveils a chilling portrait of 'gang boss' Ralph Stanfield

14 October 2023 - 10:58

Feared suspected crime boss Ralph Stanfield has been portrayed as a violent man who intimidates his victims with death threats and has a hitman at his disposal...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bail application unveils a chilling portrait of 'gang boss' Ralph Stanfield South Africa
  2. NASA launches spacecraft to explore metal-rich asteroid Psyche Sci-Tech
  3. EXPLAINER-What to know about Saturday's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse Sci-Tech
  4. Israel readies next stage of operations, says many Palestinians moving south World
  5. Man who allegedly shot dead UDF activist in 1989 to appear in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...