South Africa

Eskom says lights will stay on until Monday afternoon

15 October 2023 - 12:38 By TIMESLIVE
Eskom says there will be no load-shedding on Sunday thanks to lower than anticipated demand and improved generation.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Eskom on Sunday announced that load-shedding would be suspended for yet another day. 

In a statement, the power utility said: “Owing to stable generation capacity with breakdowns at 13,158MW and planned maintenance at 6,051MW of generation capacity, load-shedding will remain suspended today until 4pm on Monday.” 

From Monday afternoon, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented. 

This would remain from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday. 

Load-shedding will then be suspended from 5am until 4pm and stage 2 [will be] implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said. 

 

TimesLIVE

