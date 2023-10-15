Eskom on Sunday announced that load-shedding would be suspended for yet another day.
In a statement, the power utility said: “Owing to stable generation capacity with breakdowns at 13,158MW and planned maintenance at 6,051MW of generation capacity, load-shedding will remain suspended today until 4pm on Monday.”
From Monday afternoon, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented.
This would remain from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.
“Load-shedding will then be suspended from 5am until 4pm and stage 2 [will be] implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Eskom says lights will stay on until Monday afternoon
Image: 123RF/teksomolika
Eskom on Sunday announced that load-shedding would be suspended for yet another day.
In a statement, the power utility said: “Owing to stable generation capacity with breakdowns at 13,158MW and planned maintenance at 6,051MW of generation capacity, load-shedding will remain suspended today until 4pm on Monday.”
From Monday afternoon, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented.
This would remain from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.
“Load-shedding will then be suspended from 5am until 4pm and stage 2 [will be] implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m
Some light in the darkness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos