South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused who allegedly confessed gain an advocate

16 October 2023 - 13:02
Five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa and are on trial in the high court in Pretoria.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The two accused who allegedly confessed to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have hired an advocate to re-examine the testimony of trial-within-a-trial witnesses.

State witnesses last week started testifying about the alleged confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

State prosecutor George Baloyi said Sibiya had made a confession and pointed out the crime scene, while Ntanzi had made two confession statements.

When the proceedings, which were delayed due to heavy traffic around the Pretoria CBD, started in the Pretoria high court on Monday, their attorney Sipho Ramosepele told the court advocate Thulani Mngomezulu had been appointed to join his team.

“He will be dealing with evidence regarding the aspects we are covering from Friday and in the future,” he said.

Mngomezulu said he was ready to proceed on Tuesday, with expected evidence arranged by the state in relation to a magistrate's evidence.

He brought an application to recall last week's witnesses, retired police officer Col Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho, and Thapelo Monareng, an Ekurhuleni metro police officer.

Last week Mbotho testified he took Sibiya's written confession when he was arrested in 2020.

Mbotho told the court Sibiya told him he wanted to confess to him about “shooting someone”.

He said Sibiya told him he was not forced, assaulted, or influenced to make the confession.

The murder trial has been postponed to Tuesday and will continue without the lawyer representing Mthobisi Prince Mncube, advocate Charles Mnisi, who is attending to a different partly heard matter until Wednesday.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said Mnisi will be afforded an opportunity to access records of proceedings in his absence, and the opportunity to cross-examine.

He said Mncube was allowed to take notes and consult with his lawyer.

