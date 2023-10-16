Kolisi, Kolbe, Koch: Springboks and their families celebrate big win

While South Africans’ cheers and jeers make for the team’s biggest fans, there are clearly cheerleaders who are more dear to the Springboks — their families.
Crowning their victorious moments during their match against France at the weekend were snaps and clips of their tearful loved ones.
We look at some of the Springboks sharing candid moments with their loved ones on and off the pitch as they celebrate their road to the semifinals in France.
Image: Steve Haag
SIYA KOLISI
Kolisi’s family was front and centre during celebrations with actress and TV personality Lesego Tlhabi.
BONGI MBONAMBI
We seldom get a window into the world of Mbonambi, but he and his wife were snapped in a cute moment with their bundle of joy, Esa Mbonambi.
DUANE VERMEULEN
When your father happens to be a high-flying Springbok player you’re bound to have a few perks. That was certainly the case for one of Vermeulen’s sons, who got to use a private jet flight as part of his natural science assignment.
CHESLIN KOLBE
It's always family time with Kolbe, who was with his parents, wife and children. Typically sharing words of inspiration on his social platforms, it was his wife Layla who would impart words of gratitude after their big win on Sunday.
FRANCO MOSTERT
Mostert was lucky to have the superwomen in his life in the stadium seats. Seen striking poses before the game were his wife and two daughters. Their son joined the family and could be seen in a few snaps with the loving couple.
PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT
As one of a number of wags at the games in Paris, Willemien has kept fans up to date with her fun adventures in the city of love. From arrivals at the match to the streets of St Tropez, she’s certainly making sure we keep up with all her adventures and her husband’s games.
