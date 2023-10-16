Lifestyle

Kolisi, Kolbe, Koch: Springboks and their families celebrate big win

See snaps from last night’s game and more as the Boks make their way to the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup

16 October 2023 - 12:57 By Thango Ntwasa
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi with his wife and children at the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinal match against France at Stade de France in Paris on October 15 2023.
Image: Steve Haag

While South Africans’ cheers and jeers make for the team’s biggest fans, there are clearly cheerleaders who are more dear to the Springboks — their families.

Crowning their victorious moments during their match against France at the weekend were snaps and clips of their tearful loved ones.

We look at some of the Springboks sharing candid moments with their loved ones on and off the pitch as they celebrate their road to the semifinals in France.

SIYA KOLISI

Kolisi’s family was front and centre during celebrations with actress and TV personality Lesego Tlhabi.

BONGI MBONAMBI

We seldom get a window into the world of Mbonambi, but he and his wife were snapped in a cute moment with their bundle of joy, Esa Mbonambi.

DUANE VERMEULEN

When your father happens to be a high-flying Springbok player you’re bound to have a few perks. That was certainly the case for one of Vermeulen’s sons, who got to use a private jet flight as part of his natural science assignment.

CHESLIN KOLBE

It's always family time with Kolbe, who was with his parents, wife and children. Typically sharing words of inspiration on his social platforms, it was his wife Layla who would impart words of gratitude after their big win on Sunday.

FRANCO MOSTERT

Mostert was lucky to have the superwomen in his life in the stadium seats. Seen striking poses before the game were his wife and two daughters. Their son joined the family and could be seen in a few snaps with the loving couple.

PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT

As one of a number of wags at the games in Paris, Willemien has kept fans up to date with her fun adventures in the city of love. From arrivals at the match to the streets of St Tropez, she’s certainly making sure we keep up with all her adventures and her husband’s games.

