City of Joburg considers cutting ‘problematic areas’ from power grid

The City of Joburg is considering drastic measures to deal with residents and businesses in “problematic areas” who make it difficult for its officials to do their work.

The city said it would consider disconnecting from the grid those who attack, threaten, rob, obstruct, or simply refuse workers access to electricity and water meters.

The city revealed that 2,605 customers owe it around R464.5m collectively for water just in September. These customers live in areas the city cannot access, according to Kgamanyane Maphologela, Joburg's director for communications.

“A further 323 customers who owe the city more than R46.6m for water services either intimidated or refused the Johannesburg Water meter readers access to those meters.

“In the same month, the city struggled to collect a whopping R71.3m that is owed for electricity as City Power technicians faced intimidation from 143 customers. These are customers who blatantly reconnect themselves to services each time they get disconnected and refuse to co-operate with the city,” he said.

The city’s group CFO, Tebogo Moraka, said the continued attacks on officials may result in drastic measures being taken.