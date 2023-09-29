South Africa

WATCH | JMPD vehicle pelted with rocks during electricity disconnection drive in Soweto

29 September 2023 - 15:10
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A JMPD vehicle was pelted with stones by angry residents of Kliptown in Soweto this week. File photo.
A JMPD vehicle was pelted with stones by angry residents of Kliptown in Soweto this week. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) car was damaged when a group of angry Soweto residents pelted it with stones during an illegal electricity disconnection drive in the area earlier this week.

JMPD officers accompanied police and City Power officials to Kliptown on Wednesday for the operation. 

A video doing the rounds on X showed how the small group of residents ran towards the JMPD van parked on the side of the road and then started throwing rocks at it as other community members looked on.

The department's spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said the operation angered residents.

“The community [then] retaliated fighting against the disconnection of the illegal connections. A JMPD vehicle from the infrastructure protection unit was stoned, but none of the officers were injured,” Fihla said. 

More JMPD and public order policing unit officers were called to the scene and “managed to quell the situation using rubber bullets to disperse the volatile crowd”, Fihla said. 

A case of public violence was opened at Kliptown police station. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom outlines plans to cap summer load-shedding at stage 4

Eskom says it hopes to contain load-shedding at stage 4 during summer and is banking on achieving this by keeping the unplanned capacity loss factor ...
News
1 day ago

Community centre torched as violence flares again in Swellendam

Violent community protests rocked Swellendam on Wednesday with a highway blockade and the torching of a firefighting vehicle and multimillion-rand ...
News
1 week ago

City Power ditches operation to disconnect hijacked buildings as tenants turn violent

Tenants started to attack journalists and technicians as the police pulled out of the operation, apparently without warning.
News
2 weeks ago

JMPD arrests seven men for possession of stolen goods, bribery

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department arrested five men for possession of suspected stolen property in Midrand and Hillbrow on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Hero' Tazz driver not completely off the hook South Africa
  2. WATCH | JMPD vehicle pelted with rocks during electricity disconnection drive ... South Africa
  3. Cyprus releases endangered vultures to boost population Sci-Tech
  4. EXPLAINED | What is ‘water shifting’ and why is Gauteng introducing it? South Africa
  5. Drought-hit Indian farmers protest against sharing of river water World

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives