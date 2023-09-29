The department's spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said the operation angered residents.
WATCH | JMPD vehicle pelted with rocks during electricity disconnection drive in Soweto
Image: Reuben Goldberg
A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) car was damaged when a group of angry Soweto residents pelted it with stones during an illegal electricity disconnection drive in the area earlier this week.
JMPD officers accompanied police and City Power officials to Kliptown on Wednesday for the operation.
A video doing the rounds on X showed how the small group of residents ran towards the JMPD van parked on the side of the road and then started throwing rocks at it as other community members looked on.
