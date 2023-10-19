South Africa

R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers

'Don’t stop believing, it can happen', says triple winner, who won't stop working

19 October 2023 - 17:54
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new PowerBall jackpot winner has bagged a total of R64,460,746.18 and is still overwhelmed with joy. Stock photo.
The new PowerBall jackpot winner has bagged a total of R64,460,746.18 and is still overwhelmed with joy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

The third time was third time lucky for the latest lotto multimillionaire who had won small amounts previously with the same numbers she used to bring home a whopping R64m in the October 17 Powerball jackpot.

The winner bagged R64,460,746.18 along with another lucky winner (they shared the total prize of R128m).

“I'm still coming to terms with the reality of this win. It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” said the winner, expressing her astonishment and overwhelmed with joy.

Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Wednesday that there were two winners of the latest Powerball jackpot in draw 1450, held on October 17. 

The first winner bought her ticket through the Absa banking platform and the second winning ticket was bought through FNB.

The first winner told Ithuba she has a crystal-clear blueprint for allocating her newfound wealth, which includes getting her dream home. Until now, she has been living on a rent-to-buy contract.

A home safe from floods and schooling for all: Family man can dream big after second lottery win

A safe home is first on the wish list for a devoted father of seven children from KwaZulu-Natal who has bagged himself more than R44m in the Lotto ...
News
2 months ago

She says others will benefit from her fortune, having identified five charities close to her heart that she will generously contribute to.

The new multimillionaire intends to continue in her current profession and won’t be hanging up her working boots any time soon.

Having been an enthusiastic lottery player for years, she had previously pocketed R800 in one lotto draw with the same numbers. “Don’t stop believing; it can happen!” she said in a message to fellow lottery enthusiasts. 

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.

“We are over the moon at witnessing dreams being realised through the National Lottery. We encourage South Africans to continue playing responsibly and keep believing. Their day might be just around the corner,” Mabuza said.

The Powerball prize had risen to R128m after 20 consecutive rollovers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A 22-year-old lotto winner plans to build mom a house

The latest lucky lotto jackpot winner plans to build a beautiful home for her mother, a dream she has held close to her heart for years.
News
1 week ago

‘Persistence truly pays off,’ says youngster who bagged R22m jackpot

A 20-year-old man from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, always believed he could win the Lotto jackpot — and has done so.
News
1 month ago

Solar panels first up for Springs mom who bagged R3.9m PowerBall Jackpot

A mother from Springs, Ekurhuleni, is the latest Lotto millionaire after bagging more than R3.9m in the Ithuba PowerBall jackpot through the online ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. City of Joburg considers cutting ‘problematic areas’ from power grid South Africa
  2. R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers South Africa
  3. Lily Mine owners failed to conduct proper risk assessments, inquest finds South Africa
  4. Cheers to SAB’s great investment in KZN, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda South Africa
  5. Suspect bust for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit money South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...