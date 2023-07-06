A mother from Springs, Ekurhuleni, is the latest Lotto millionaire after bagging more than R3.9m in the Ithuba PowerBall jackpot through the online banking platform.
While her usual routine involved purchasing tickets and having any winnings deposited directly into her bank account, this time she received an unexpected SMS notification that led to the realisation of her incredible fortune.
Her identity has been withheld for security reasons.
According to Ithuba, she couldn’t contain her excitement upon discovering the magnitude of her winnings. At first she anticipated a substantial sum, but the final amount left her overjoyed and astounded.
With the newfound financial injection, the woman has planned her first investment: installing solar panels. Recognising the importance of an uninterrupted power supply in her daily life and business, she views this as both a necessity and a luxurious convenience that will keep load-shedding at bay.
Solar panels first up for Springs mom who bagged R3.9m PowerBall Jackpot
Image: 123RF/tonktiti
A mother from Springs, Ekurhuleni, is the latest Lotto millionaire after bagging more than R3.9m in the Ithuba PowerBall jackpot through the online banking platform.
While her usual routine involved purchasing tickets and having any winnings deposited directly into her bank account, this time she received an unexpected SMS notification that led to the realisation of her incredible fortune.
Her identity has been withheld for security reasons.
According to Ithuba, she couldn’t contain her excitement upon discovering the magnitude of her winnings. At first she anticipated a substantial sum, but the final amount left her overjoyed and astounded.
With the newfound financial injection, the woman has planned her first investment: installing solar panels. Recognising the importance of an uninterrupted power supply in her daily life and business, she views this as both a necessity and a luxurious convenience that will keep load-shedding at bay.
No joy for R42m Lotto ‘winner’ who couldn’t provide his original ticket
The woman played through her online Standard Bank banking platform on draw number 1420 on July 4.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the lucky winner.
“We are thrilled to see yet another life transformed through the PowerBall game. This victory showcases the potential of the national lottery to create extraordinary opportunities for individuals and families. We are proud to be a part of this journey and look forward to witnessing this win’s positive impact on the winner’s life and those around her.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Cape Town man isn’t quitting his job after winning R40m PowerBall Plus jackpot
Court sets aside ‘suspended dismissal’ of NLC employee guilty of misconduct
'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto winner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos