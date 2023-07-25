A safe home is first on the wish list for a devoted father of seven children from KwaZulu-Natal who has bagged himself more than R44m in the Lotto jackpot.
The new millionaire has an inspiring vision for his family's future.
Having faced the devastating impact of flooding on two occasions, the winner wants to use his new fortune to invest in a safe, secure home where his family can find solace and protection.
"I am beyond grateful for this incredible stroke of luck and the overwhelming support of the National Lottery.
"Winning this life-changing amount will enable me to build a legacy for my family, something I had only dreamt of. I want to provide them with a stable and secure home, ensuring their safety and well-being," said the winner.
Education is another paramount aspect close to his heart, and he is determined to invest in providing quality education for all his children and extended family.
A home safe from floods and schooling for all: Family man can dream big after second lottery win
Image: 123RF/tawhy
Solar panels first up for Springs mom who bagged R3.9m PowerBall Jackpot
He said he firmly believes in the power of education to transform lives and uplift communities.
The draw occurred on July 12 and the winning ticket was purchased on the Standard Bank platform. He bagged a total of R44,331,253.90.
The lucky winner has tasted success with the National Lottery before when he bagged R340,000 a few years ago.
According to lottery operator Ithuba, the man has risen from humble beginnings and experienced challenges and triumphs along the way.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza expressed her delight and congratulated the winner on the extraordinary achievement.
"We are overjoyed to witness another life-changing moment with the National Lottery. This latest winner’s story reaffirms our commitment to offering opportunities that bring positive change to people's lives. We commend the winner for his responsible play and inspiring dedication to securing a brighter future for his family through education and safe housing."
TimesLIVE
