South Africa

‘Persistence truly pays off,’ says youngster who bagged R22m jackpot

23 August 2023 - 10:36
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A young Hillbrow resident bagged R22m. Stock photo.
A young Hillbrow resident bagged R22m. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A 20-year-old man from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, always believed he could win the Lotto jackpot — and has done so.

The young and fortunate player is the latest Lotto winner, bagging a prize of R22,463,200.90.

“I always believed I could win the jackpot, as I've seen other players win. Persistence truly pays off,” he said.

The winning ticket was from Lotto draw 2361 on August 19.

The player wagered R40 and selected his own six lucky numbers.

He has in the past won R11,000. According to Ithuba, the winner is eager to invest his newfound wealth, particularly in property.

Revealing his strategy, he said he consistently played the same numbers each time and it paid off.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are overjoyed to witness another life-changing moment created through the National Lottery. This success story underscores the life-enhancing impact the National Lottery can have. We wish the winner all the best as they embark on this new chapter and we look forward to supporting their dreams and aspirations,” Mabuza said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A home safe from floods and schooling for all: Family man can dream big after second lottery win

A safe home is first on the wish list for a devoted father of seven children from KwaZulu-Natal who has bagged himself more than R44m in the Lotto ...
News
4 weeks ago

Solar panels first up for Springs mom who bagged R3.9m PowerBall Jackpot

A mother from Springs, Ekurhuleni, is the latest Lotto millionaire after bagging more than R3.9m in the Ithuba PowerBall jackpot through the online ...
News
1 month ago

No joy for R42m Lotto ‘winner’ who couldn’t provide his original ticket

A man who claimed he had won a R42m lottery jackpot failed to provide the original coupon so Ithuba was unable to verify the numbers he played.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zimbabwe voting day marred by late opening of polling stations Africa
  2. India counts down to crucial moon landing World
  3. BHEKISISA | Why some people with HIV are not on treatment, and how a new court ... South Africa
  4. Alarm as Tsakane Secondary School reports three ‘suicides’, four more attempts South Africa
  5. ‘Persistence truly pays off,’ says youngster who bagged R22m jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'
Zimbabwe elections: Opposition parties concerned vote could be skewed