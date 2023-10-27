South Africa

Social housing development in Marabastad nears completion

27 October 2023 - 22:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tshwane’s MMC for human settlements Ofentse Madzebatela says the Townlands social housing development in Marabastad, which will boast 1,200 rental units, will be completed by the first quarter of next year.
Tshwane’s MMC for human settlements Ofentse Madzebatela says the Townlands social housing development in Marabastad, which will boast 1,200 rental units, will be completed by the first quarter of next year.
Image: City of Tshwane.

The Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) has started the process of registering tenants at the soon-to-be-completed Townlands social housing development in Marabastad. 

Townlands offers low-cost rental to qualifying Tshwane residents who fall in the income band of R1,850 to R22,000 per month. Once completed, the development will have 1,200 units, making it the largest social housing development in South Africa. 

Tshwane’s MMC for human settlements Ofentse Madzebatela conducted a joint oversight site inspection at Townlands with the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) on Thursday. 

SHRA is an entity of the national department of human settlements which is responsible for investing in, enabling and regulating the social housing sector. The authority partnered with HCT in the development of the Townlands project. 

Madzebatela said the Townlands project was nearing completion with phase 1 92% and phase 2 84% complete. He said completion of the entire development is expected in the first quarter of 2024. 

HCT had started getting tenants for eight completed blocks and was “currently at 342 tenants in 342 units”.

He said applications for people earning between R11,301 and R22,000 will be open from November 1 until the development is fully occupied. 

“It is important to note that only eligible applicants will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and that the units are for rental only, with rental charges calculated based on the gross household income,” he said. 

 TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Tough times for Usindiso fire survivors at shelters

Survivors tell of their struggle to get food on a daily basis
News
1 day ago

Hope turns to despair in long wait for RDP houses

The biggest concern for residents is the limited ablution facilities for the burgeoning population
News
2 days ago

Homes, schools, roads damaged in KZN storms to get urgent attention before matric exams

The KwaZulu-Natal government has directed departments to accelerate urgent repairs to critical infrastructure such as homes, schools and roads ...
News
3 days ago

Four to appear in court over R900k 'housing fraud' in Cape Town

Four people, two of them city officials, will appear in court soon for alleged housing development fraud of R900,000 at Mfuleni in Cape Town.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Social housing development in Marabastad nears completion South Africa
  2. Pupils from KZN school to represent SA in international science olympiad South Africa
  3. SCA decides to hear Magudumana's appeal on her extradition to SA South Africa
  4. City of Tshwane ordered to pay back wages it deducted from 'striking' workers ... South Africa
  5. DStv announces Rugby World Cup final subscription special Rugby

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...