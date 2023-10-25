Hope turns to despair in long wait for RDP houses

A mother having to carry her disabled son on her back to the clinic is just one of the many issues facing the residents of the now 14-year-old KwaMathe Transit Camp.

Situated in Lamontville, west of Durban, the camp was built to temporarily accommodate hundreds of people from the Chris Hani informal settlements, while the eThekwini municipality commences with the government-subsidised RDP housing project for them.

“We were told that we would be housed here temporarily until they build our houses, but that hasn’t happened as we’ve been here for the past 14 years,” said resident and community leader, Lungile Ndlela.

Ndlela said the optimism they moved in with has turned to despair as the living conditions worsen.

She said the population in the camp has swollen significantly over the years with people joining them and residents having babies.

One of the new parents at the camp is Lethile Madlala, 23, who gave birth to a daughter four years ago.

Madlala’s child was born with feet and spinal cord defects that cause numbness on her feet.

“She has a clubfoot and spina bifida (split spine) which causes the paralysis to her legs. She doesn’t have nerves on her foot, she can’t feel anything when she steps or you pinch her foot, but she can walk using her walking frame and plaster casts,” said Madlala.

She said the camp is not a conducive place to raise a disabled baby.

“There are no yards so she can’t stretch or try to play which would help train her body, and other places are rocky so he can’t play there as well. There is no space for much movement in our house also because we live in a two-room house and there’s nowhere to walk around. The only chance she gets to walk is at school, but that’s only when it’s not raining,” said Madlala.