Athletic Club and Social posted a statement on their social media page on Friday morning.
"The Athletic Club & Social can confirm that around 5:30pm on Thursday the balcony on the Castle Street side of the heritage building gave away. Venue owner Athos Euripidou said 20 people were injured in the incident and transported to nearby hospitals.
“We are all shocked and deeply saddened by the incident and wish to extend our heartfelt apology to those who were affected and are praying that all those injured make a swift and full recovery,” he said.
The balcony formed part of La Trip Club & Social on Castle Street, with the popular Athletic Club & Social (ACS) around the corner on Buitengracht Street.
“We pride ourselves on our world-class offering to customers and this has come as an enormous shock to all of us,” he said.
“We are fully committed to working with the City of Cape Town and other relevant authorities to determine what caused the balcony to give way and to ensure we can resume operations in a safe and secure manner.”
He said the City’s building inspectors had visited the site as part of their investigation. The La Trip Club & Social has been closed pending the finalisation of the investigation. ACS will be closed until we can ensure that the balcony structure is not compromised," read the statement.
A video shows the aftermath of the balcony collapse where people are seen lying under rubble, dazed and injured. Building inspectors have been tasked to determine what caused the collapse.
'Building not designed for packed function' — CT balcony collapses during staff party, injuring 21
Image: X
The building where a balcony collapsed, injuring 21 people, was not designed to accommodate the number of guests attending a staff party on Thursday, says a heritage building maintenance manager Rashied Kamaldien.
“This heritage building is quite old and it wasn't designed for functions like this. It was built for flats. It was an oversight from everyone's side,” said Kamaldien, who spoke to eNCA outside the Athletic Club & Social on Thursday night after the incident.
Though it was the night of the popular First Thursday event which sees thousands of people coming to Cape Town's CBD to look at art and enjoy bars and restaurants in the area, it is believed the venue only hosted members of the work function.
A video shows the aftermath of the balcony collapse where people are seen lying under rubble, dazed and injured. Building inspectors have been tasked to determine what caused the collapse.
TimesLIVE
