South Africa

Woman sought after bus set alight, preceded by angry row over cellphone

03 November 2023 - 07:03
Police are investigating a case of arson after an Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress bus was set alight, allegedly by an aggrieved passenger
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving the scene shortly after a bus was set alight at the Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress sales offices near Greenacres on Thursday.

A case of arson is under investigation.

Reports of a 52-seater luxury coach engulfed in flames caused alarm in the area at about 8am.

Two high-pressure fire engines and a water tanker were dispatched to the office on Cape Road as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Within the hour, detectives had cordoned off the area and began their probe after reports emerged that a woman had the previous night allegedly threatened to set the bus alight.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident likely resulted from the threat from the woman.

“She allegedly threatened to burn one of the buses,” Beetge said.

“She left the building and proceeded to [allegedly] set a bus alight, using an unknown method at this stage, and then fled the scene.

“The bus burnt out completely and caused fire damage to a second bus parked next to it.

“Mount Road officers are still searching for the female in the vicinity.”

Beetge confirmed police were probing a case of arson. 

No injuries were reported, while two bus company employees reported being notified by a passing motorist of the burning bus before running out of the office.

Thick clouds of smoke billowed from the 52-seater and moments later, several explosions erupted as it was further engulfed.

They alleged the female passenger who boarded the bus recently had come to the sales office on Wednesday night in a fit of rage over a lost cellphone, which she had left in one of the buses.

She was offered a mattress and a place on the floor to sleep overnight.

After being notified the phone had not been lost but dispatched to Komani on Thursday morning, where Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress operates another branch, the passenger, reportedly in her 20s, allegedly threatened to burn a stationary bus.

A number of witnesses later reported seeing the woman leave soon after the fire started.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, only an empty shell of the bus remained.

