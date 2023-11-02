Court hears parliament arson accused Mafe suffers from schizophrenia

The Western Cape high court heard on Thursday that Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building, suffers from schizophrenia.

The court resumed on Thursday with an inquiry in terms of Section 77 (4) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which deals with the treatment of an accused who is unfit to stand trial due to a mental illness or intellectual disability.

When the case was before court in September last year, expert reports concluded that terrorism and arson accused Mafe did not appreciate his actions at the time of committing the alleged crimes and he would not be able to follow court proceedings or make proper defence.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Dr TN Seshoka, who headed a panel of experts at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape which observed Mafe from March 29 2023 to May 24 2023, told the court that the panel recommended Mafe be admitted at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital to receive treatment and rehabilitation.

Seshoka said Mafe’s observation was extended as they struggled to get information from him but managed to get his co-operation after some time. Seshoka said the clinicians arrived at a diagnosis that the accused suffered from schizophrenia, which is a mental disorder. Among symptoms Mafe has, according to Seshola, is prosecutorial delusion in which he believes the president, members of his cabinet and other government employees are planning to kill black people.

The panel concluded that Mafe also suffered from auditory hallucinations after he told them that he heard other patients talking about him and they were jealous of his hair and hair style. Seshoka explained that was impossible as patients were accommodated in separate rooms.

Dali Mpofu SC, for Mafe, cross-examined Seshoka for some time and indicated he would challenge the report.

Mpofu said the private psychiatrist hired by Mafe’s legal team came to the same conclusion as that of the panel.

Mpofu told the court that would criticise the composition of the panel and the compilation of the report, and will argue that a report which consists of two sentences cannot be the report that was envisaged by the act.

The hearing continues on Friday.

