South Africa

Men charged with murder of Operation Dudula member in Limpopo bus attack to apply for bail

26 August 2023 - 10:50
Two of the three accused who were allegedly involved in the murder of a member of Operation Dudula movement to apply for bail. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Three men who allegedly attacked members of the Operation Dudula movement in Jane Furse in Limpopo last year, killing one person, will return to the Nebo magistrate's court on Monday.

Doctor Ramaube, 22, and Oupa Jacob Shai, 37, appeared in court separately on charges of murder on Wednesday and Thursday. Their co-accused Nteke Mohlaba, 30, appeared in court for murder, robbery and possession of ammunition in June.

Shai and Ramaube are expected to apply for bail when the trio returns to court. 

The accused were among a group of suspects who allegedly attacked a bus ferrying members of the Operation Dudula movement in October last year. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the bus was damaged and one person was fatally shot.

“The victims were visiting Jane Furse RDP sports ground from Gauteng to launch their movement and hand over their memorandum to the local police when their bus was allegedly attacked with stones by a group of unknown people,” he said.

The bus stopped, and some passengers alighted from the bus and ran after the attackers, he said. The attackers shot one of the passengers, killing him instantly.

“The suspects were arrested on different occasions while the others are still at large. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects can contact the investigating officer Constable Tebogo Mulaudzi of the provincial murder and robbery unit on 066 386 2978 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Two passengers killed in shooting aboard Pretoria bus bound for Harare

Two passengers were killed in an attack aboard a bus travelling to Zimbabwe from Pretoria near Bela Bela, Limpopo, in the early hours of Thursday.
8 months ago

Intercape driver shot in another attack on long-distance bus company

An Intercape bus driver was shot on Sunday in Cape Town in yet another attack on the long-distance passenger transport company.
8 months ago

Court action launched against 'xenophobic' Operation Dudula

Civil society organisations ask court to interdict xenophobic members from harassing and assaulting people they claim to be foreigners
3 months ago
