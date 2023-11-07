South Africa

Alleged drug smuggler caught at OR Tambo a 'repeat offender'

Janine van Zyl was under correctional supervision and had a previous conviction

07 November 2023 - 17:19
Janine van Zyl, who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with dagga worth R400,000, is expected to apply for bail next week. Stock photo.
Janine van Zyl, who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with dagga worth R400,000, is expected to apply for bail next week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A woman who was arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport allegedly with dagga worth an estimated value of R400,000 has had a previous brush with the law.

TimesLIVE on Tuesday learnt that Janine van Zyl, 58, from Brakpan, was under correctional supervision and had a previous conviction for theft of a cellphone.

Van Zyl made a brief appearance in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Dressed in a black hoodie and black pants, she had not yet secured legal representation.

Wearing glasses and clutching her bag under her left arm, she briefly conversed with a Legal Aid representative.

After her charge was read, the legal representative asked the court to postpone the case to November 20 for a formal bail application. Van Zyl was remanded in custody.

Police initially said she was 60 years old.

The Hawks arrested Van Zyl on Sunday, shortly before she was due to board a plane.

Spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale previously said her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate. Eight blocks of compressed dagga, weighing 1kg each, were found between her clothes.

TimesLIVE has since learnt that the unemployed suspected drug mule's alleged load of contraband was destined for Bahrain in the Middle East.

TimesLIVE

