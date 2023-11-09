South Africa

Grade 8 to 11 exams halted at some KZN schools due to Sadtu pickets

09 November 2023 - 11:46 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The South African Democratic Teachers Union is protesting about the KwaZulu-Natal education department's failure to address grievances raised in October, affecting internal exams at some schools.
The South African Democratic Teachers Union is protesting about the KwaZulu-Natal education department's failure to address grievances raised in October, affecting internal exams at some schools.
Image: 123RF/arrowsmith2

Some KwaZulu-Natal high schools have postponed internal examinations because of an impasse between the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the provincial education department. 

Sadtu started picketing at schools on Monday due to the department's failure to address grievances after a march on October 13.

Its demands included payment of financial allocations to schools, payment of pay progression, adjustment of the grade R stipend and its absorption, grading of schools, decentralisation of post-level one appointments, timely appointment of substitutes and senior management posts.

The stalemate has not affected national senior certificate matric examinations. However, it has affected those at schools north and south of Durban.

Glenhaven Secondary School in Verulam said in a circular issued by the principal on Tuesday that it was suspending grade 8 to 11 exams from Wednesday until further notice.

“Arising from the discontent by labour (Sadtu), with the KZN department of education as employer, around a number of issues, the school has been informed that Sadtu mandated its membership to withdraw their involvement from all internal examinations (Grade 8 to 11) and to suspend these exams with immediate effect.”

Welbedene Secondary School in Chatsworth, in the south, sent a similar message to parents saying it had postponed papers scheduled for November 7 and 10 by two weeks because of “union mass action”. The exams will now be written between November 22 and 27.

Last week Sadtu KZN spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza said members would picket at schools from Monday. She did not respond to questions regarding the disruptions.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was engaging with the union.

“We will have a meeting with some unions today (Thursday) and we will release a statement on Friday.”

Meanwhile, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in the province has distanced itself from the strike.

“We are not on any kind of protest. We will put the learners first at this crucial part of the year,” said provincial spokesperson Thirona Moodley.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nsfas leaves students ‘starving’ during exams

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has blamed universities for a funding disaster that has left thousands of needy students across ...
News
4 days ago

KZN teachers to picket from Monday after 'poor response' from department

KwaZulu-Natal leaders of the South African Democratic Teachers Union say they will lobby members to picket across the province from Monday.
News
6 days ago

Matric 'impostor' found writing exam in KwaZulu-Natal

Alleged cheating was averted at the Phendukani Full Service High School in Newcastle on Tuesday when an alert invigilator noticed an 'impostor' ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning South Africa
  2. POLL | Can SANDF take down zama zamas in six months? South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets South Africa
  4. Grade 8 to 11 exams halted at some KZN schools due to Sadtu pickets South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...