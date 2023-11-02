KZN teachers to picket from Monday after 'poor response' from department

KwaZulu-Natal leaders of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) say they will lobby members to picket across the province from Monday.

Sadtu said this comes after they were disappointed by the response received from the education department after a march on October 13 highlighting grievances.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said external matric exams would not be affected, as they would continue with their protest at schools which are now sitting internal exams.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) had observed how schools were being made to run the exams without financial allocations.

“School principals are asking how we are supposed to write exams when we don't have ink for papers? The internal exams will only be written when the department has honoured its financial obligations to schools and employees. Simple. Finish and klaar,” said Caluza.

The march attracted more than 25,000 teachers. Demands included the payment of financial allocations to schools, payment of pay progression, adjustment of the grade R stipend and their absorption, grading of schools, decentralisation of post level one appointments, timely appointment of substitutes and senior management posts.

She said they would be urging their members to engage in a “work to rule” wherein they don't engage themselves in work-related matters outside the seven hours period.

Caluza said they were “disappointed” by the responses.

She said both the provincial MEC Mbali Frazer and head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo were aware of the grievances raised in the memorandum.

“The pair also gave an explanation on why they have not been doing the right thing. For us the response was just compliance. The MEC of finance raised the issue of budget cuts and cash blocking,” said Caluza

She said the decision to march was taken after numerous engagements with the union and the department.

“But there was no resolution on the issues that Sadtu raised. Failure of this meant deteriorating support to schools. This resulted in a situation where school leaders — principals — have been demoralised. Schools have been left without resources,” she said.

She bemoaned how some principals are told that they have surplus teachers while the enrolments was ballooning and principals had to dig into their pockets.

“Most principals are being harassed by angry service providers who have not been paid after offering services,” said Caluza,

She said they had also noted how the department of higher education did not respond to the memorandum.

" We are saying a corresponding response is on its way. This is not a threat but they will get what they are inviting from the union,” said Caluza.

She said it must be noted how the gathering had come at a time when schools are busy with exams and yet are expected to run schools with zero budget.

“Other provinces have ensured that they pay progression, which is 1.5%, which was supposed to have been disbursed in July. This means that teachers are still owed their money,” said Caluza.

The education department did not respond to queries.

