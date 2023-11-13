South Africa

WATCH | Judge Makhubele Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing

13 November 2023 - 10:25 By TIMESLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes in Rosebank on Monday.

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being a judge and chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board at the same time.

READ MORE:

Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa executive for legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye was grilled on Thursday on her alleged bias against judge ...
News
8 months ago

Judge Makhubele's counsel: state suffered no financial loss from her delay in taking office

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing against Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele on Wednesday heard that the state suffered no financial ...
News
8 months ago

Makhubele's counsel says she wasn't a judge while acting as Prasa chair

Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo says Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele rendered herself unsuitable for her post by joining a ...
News
8 months ago
