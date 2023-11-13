South Africa

Alleged altercation between two men leaves police officer dead

13 November 2023 - 10:20 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
An alleged altercation between two men left one person dead and another injured. File photo.
An alleged altercation between two men left one person dead and another injured. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Paramedics responded to a shooting incident on Monday involving two men which resulted in the death of a police officer.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to a call in the suburb of Oribi in Pietermaritzburg and found a police officer had been fatally shot.

He said an alleged altercation between two men sparked the shooting.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
4 days ago

Cele doubles down on cops’ right to use deadly force

Many South Africans welcome the way police are getting tough on criminals, police minister says
News
1 day ago

Mom and dad gunned down outside Randburg court had accused cops of torture

Four policemen are out on bail after the couple were killed on Wednesday morning
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Islamist militants tie up, kill Congo villagers Africa
  2. UWC student suspended from campus after allegedly stabbing CPUT student South Africa
  3. Israel sharpens warning to Lebanon as cross-border hostilities spike World
  4. No bomb at Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL final at Loftus, police confirm South Africa
  5. UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments World

Latest Videos

Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...