Paramedics responded to a shooting incident on Monday involving two men which resulted in the death of a police officer.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to a call in the suburb of Oribi in Pietermaritzburg and found a police officer had been fatally shot.
He said an alleged altercation between two men sparked the shooting.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Alleged altercation between two men leaves police officer dead
Image: 123RF
